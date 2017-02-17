Dubbeez moves to reggae beat

Dubbeez moves to reggae beat

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THEY flew over 4,000 miles to be in Jamaica and they have something to say: "Good vibes are coming yah!" Meet The Dubbeez, a six-member reggae band from Amsterdam, Holland. They won the World Reggae Contest at Ostroda Reggae Festival in Poland last August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) 31 min NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) 3 hr paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Thu Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 14 scotty steiner 4
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC