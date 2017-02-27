Drunk girlfriend wheeled home after feast in Poland
She's trollied! Police lend long-suffering boyfriend a WHEELBARROW so he can push his drunk girlfriend home from a religious festival in Poland This is the hilarious moment a drunk woman had to be pushed home in a wheelbarrow after a religious festival in Poland. Partygoers at the Fat Thursday Catholic feast called police to assist the paralytic woman after they saw her drunk boyfriend trying to help her home.
