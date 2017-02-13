Dillinger Escape Plan Involved in Bus Accident, 13 Injured
The Dillinger Escape Plan were involved in a bus accident last night, February 12, while en route to their concert in Krakow, Poland. A truck collided into their bus, which was parked "partly on the road and partly on its hard shoulder," according the Associated Press, leaving 13 people injured.
