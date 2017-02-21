Concentration camp prisoners' letters found in Poland

Warsaw, Feb 23 - Some letters that Polish women prisoners in Germany's Ravensbruck concentration camp during World War II, wrote using urine as 'invisible ink' to their families, have recently been handed over to Lublin Museum, local media reports said. According to Polish TVN 24 portal, the women prisoners were abjected to many inhuman experiments and had full consciousness that they would most probably die.

