Calling all youth: activities planned throughout the diocese
Father Piotr Calik, parochial vicar at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Springfield is very optimistic about the future of the church. Father Calik was one of 70 World Youth Day pilgrims who traveled to Krakow, Poland last summer, joining millions of other youth in witnessing to Christ's love and mercy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC