Brussels urges common stand on Polish court move
Brussels is pressing EU member states to confront Poland's political takeover of the country's highest court in a case that is testing the limits of Europe's oversight of democratic standards. The European Commission wants members of the bloc to take a stand on a case in which Poland's rightwing nationalist government has been accused of neutering the constitutional court, which is supposed to check parliamentary power.
