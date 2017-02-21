Brussels urges common stand on Polish...

Brussels urges common stand on Polish court move

14 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Brussels is pressing EU member states to confront Poland's political takeover of the country's highest court in a case that is testing the limits of Europe's oversight of democratic standards. The European Commission wants members of the bloc to take a stand on a case in which Poland's rightwing nationalist government has been accused of neutering the constitutional court, which is supposed to check parliamentary power.

Chicago, IL

