Britain To Investigate Whether Russia Assassinated Poland's President
British defense scientists will join an investigation into what caused the Polish presidential plane to crash in Russia in 2010. President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other passengers were killed when the plane went down under unknown circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC