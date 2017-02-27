Britain To Investigate Whether Russia...

Britain To Investigate Whether Russia Assassinated Poland's President

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

British defense scientists will join an investigation into what caused the Polish presidential plane to crash in Russia in 2010. President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other passengers were killed when the plane went down under unknown circumstances.

