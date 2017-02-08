Brexit, Trump and $100 billion trade ...

Brexit, Trump and $100 billion trade push Poland to Merkel

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stars and Stripes

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Europe's future on a visit to Poland, she won an unlikely endorsement from her sometimes prickly eastern neighbor. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the governing Law & Justice party leader, in effect backed Merkel's bid for a fourth term, saying he prefers her to Social Democrat candidate Martin Schulz, who said last year that Poland was turning into a democracy resembling Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) 8 hr ChicagoIsGarbage 76
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 78
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Jan 30 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) Jan 29 haha 668
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC