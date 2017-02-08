Brexit, Trump and $100 billion trade push Poland to Merkel

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Europe's future on a visit to Poland, she won an unlikely endorsement from her sometimes prickly eastern neighbor. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the governing Law & Justice party leader, in effect backed Merkel's bid for a fourth term, saying he prefers her to Social Democrat candidate Martin Schulz, who said last year that Poland was turning into a democracy resembling Russia.

