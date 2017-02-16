Berlin 2017: "The Dinner," "Spoor," "California Dreams"
Caring for one another and caring for animals may seem like a small thing, but Torun's affectionate portrait of these cats-and the people who love "The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens Roger Ebert has attended international film festivals and events for almost half a century, from the Kolkata International Film Festival to the Academy Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|8 hr
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Wed
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Wed
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Wed
|Romi
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 14
|scotty steiner
|4
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 13
|Rusian Asssssss
|81
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC