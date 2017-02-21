Beloved Conductor Of The Minnesota Orchestra, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, Dies

An undated photo of conductor Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and the Minnesota orchestra. He died Tuesday at age 93. Jake Armour/Courtesy of the Minnesota Orchestra hide caption The Polish-born conductor and composer Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, who led the Minnesota Orchestra for nearly two decades and worked with that symphony for well over 50 years in total, died Tuesday at age 93. His death was announced this afternoon by his management company and the Minnesota Orchestra, which confirmed that he died at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, near Minneapolis.

