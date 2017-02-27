Beachy Hard Lemonades - These Polish Lemonades Offer Fresh Flavors and Imagery
The hard lemonades brand 'Lokales' had its packaging designed by the creative agency Lange & Lange. Lokales is based in Warsaw, Poland and offers flavors that reflect sunny, tropical locations and their edible offerings.
