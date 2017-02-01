Amb. Tibaleka presents credentials to Polish President
Ambassador Marcel Robert Tibaleka, Uganda's non-resident ambassador to Poland has presented his letters of credence to President Andrzej Sebastian Duda. According to diplomatic protocol, ambassadors are considered diplomatically accredited to the host government and are considered an officer of the host government as well as their own after their credentials are formally presented and accepted.
