Amazon to Open Its Fifth Logistics Center in Poland
The decision adds to a trend of multinational companies opening shared services and logistics centers in the European Union's largest eastern member to tap its relatively large and skilled workforce. The new logistics center in Poland, where unemployment is already at a record low of about 8 percent, could also help insulate Amazon's business from the risk of frequent labor strikes in neighboring Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 14
|scotty steiner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC