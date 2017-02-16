Alcons Audio Appoints Aplauz Distribu...

Alcons Audio Appoints Aplauz Distributor For Poland

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: ProSoundWeb

"We became aware of Alcons five or six years ago," says Aplauz president and managing director Grzegorz Fotek. "We have watched as they have risen to the top of the industry, as people recognize that their pro-ribbon technology delivers the very best possible sound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 17 hr Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Wed Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Wed Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Wed Romi 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 14 scotty steiner 4
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 13 Rusian Asssssss 81
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC