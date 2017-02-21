30Mil CAD$ Investment in European Centre of Cancer Immunotherapy

The letter of intent signed on January 31, 2017, confirms the common intention of HIO and KEN POLAND of establishing a cooperation and initiating a framework of investment in the ECCI, using the innovative Helix CAR-T and DOS47 technologies. The letter of intent contemplates a proposed investment by KEN POLAND of approximately $30 million with additional financing for the venture to be sought from both private and public sources.

