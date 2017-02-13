13 hurt after rock band Dillinger Escape Plan's bus involved in crash in Poland
A police spokeswoman in Poland says 13 people have been injured after a truck rammed into the bus carrying American band The Dillinger Escape Plan to a concert in Krakow. Aneta Wlazlowska from the police in Radomsko said Sunday that band members were not seriously hurt but were taken for tests at the local hospital.
