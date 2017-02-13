13 hurt after rock band Dillinger Esc...

13 hurt after rock band Dillinger Escape Plan's bus involved in crash in Poland

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A police spokeswoman in Poland says 13 people have been injured after a truck rammed into the bus carrying American band The Dillinger Escape Plan to a concert in Krakow. Aneta Wlazlowska from the police in Radomsko said Sunday that band members were not seriously hurt but were taken for tests at the local hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 5 hr truth 3
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) 11 hr Phart Loudly 41
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Feb 8 ChicagoIsGarbage 76
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 78
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Jan 30 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,792,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC