WrocAÂ‚aw's international airport has a record year

WrocAÂ‚aw's international airport has a record year

9 hrs ago

Fueled by growing demand for flights to southern vacation destinations and new routes, WrocA aw-Strachowice International Airport handled a new record number of passengers in 2016. Its terminal saw over 2.4 million passengers pass through, the president of the airport, Dariusz KuA>, indicated in a sta... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Dom Development has signed a letter of intent regarding the acquisition of part of the Eurostyl capital group, which is active in the residential market in the Tri-city area.

Poland

