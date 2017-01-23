Woori Bank wins approval for setting up representative office in Poland
Woori Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Tuesday that it has won approval from the Polish financial regulatory authority to set up a representative office in the eastern European country. Woori Bank said it will open its representative office in the southwestern city of Katowice later this month as part of its efforts to establish a bridgehead in Europe.
