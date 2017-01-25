Why Poland's ruling party don't like popular mayors
The latest idea of the ruling Polish party Law and Justice is to limit the term of mayors' office to two consecutive terms of four or five years. Studies have revealed benefits and costs of both: extending or limiting the candidate's term.
