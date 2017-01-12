Welcome to San Escobar, a dreamy nati...

Welcome to San Escobar, a dreamy nation accidentally founded by Poland

But in the age of "fake news" let's just imagine for a moment a "fake country" called San Escobar. Think of it as "a small country located between Mexico and Guatemala with 200,000 citizens, with several main cities, including Esperal Bay, Santo Subito, and with several major exports including tomatoes and wine," says Ewa Lalik, a technology blogger in Warsaw, Poland.

