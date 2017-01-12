Welcome to San Escobar, a dreamy nation accidentally founded by Poland
But in the age of "fake news" let's just imagine for a moment a "fake country" called San Escobar. Think of it as "a small country located between Mexico and Guatemala with 200,000 citizens, with several main cities, including Esperal Bay, Santo Subito, and with several major exports including tomatoes and wine," says Ewa Lalik, a technology blogger in Warsaw, Poland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Thu
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Thu
|WlodekKucharski
|1
|Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|33
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Medieval Masterworks on View
|Dec 31
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|Dec 28
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC