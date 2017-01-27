Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocausta
Jewish and Christian leaders prayed over the ruins of gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau as some leaders warned Friday on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of rising xenophobic hatred against Jews and others, including Mus Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day WARSAW, Poland - Jewish and Christian leaders prayed over the ruins of gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau as some leaders warned Friday on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of rising xenophobic hatred against Jews and others, including Mus Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jF0c6k Holocaust survivor Albert Garih has recounted his difficult experience during World War II countless times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo...
|Thu
|Dredom
|2
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 22
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Roberttonello
|75
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Russian Revolution Was Fake History (Jul '12)
|Jan 19
|ROFL
|11
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Jan 16
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC