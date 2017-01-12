US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment to Russia's doorstep
American soldiers are rolling into Poland, fulfilling a dream Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia. U.S. Army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into southwestern Poland on Thursday morning from Germany and were heading for Zagan, where they will be based.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|8 hr
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|16 hr
|WlodekKucharski
|1
|Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|33
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Medieval Masterworks on View
|Dec 31
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|Dec 28
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC