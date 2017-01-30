US and Polish troops hold first joint...

US and Polish troops hold first joint training in Poland

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A U.S. Army tank joins the action during their exercise with Polish Army soldiers on training fields in Zagan, Poland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. U.S. Army soldiers stand in front of their vehicle as they wait for the opening of their exercise with Polish Army soldiers on training fields in Zagan, Poland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland 9 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 12 hr truth 2
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) Sun haha 668
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Sun SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... Sun SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo... Jan 26 Dredom 2
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 22 SobieskiSavedEurope 8
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC