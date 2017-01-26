US and Polish troops hold first joint training in Poland
A U.S. armored brigade of 3,500 troops from Fort Carson, Colorado deployed this year to Zagan, southwestern Poland, as a deterrence force on NATO's eastern flank. Exercises that started Monday at the Zagan Military Training Area involved land troops from the U.S. and Polish armies, tanks and armored vehicles.
