Under fire, Polanski abandons plan to...

Under fire, Polanski abandons plan to preside French Oscars

10 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Friday Feb. 28, 2014 file picture, Polish-French film director Roman Polanski holds his best director award during the 39th French Cesar Awards Ceremony in Paris, France. Filmmaker Roman Polanski has decided not to preside over the French equivalent of the Oscars, after protests from France's women's rights minister and feminist groups because of decades-old U.S. sex charges.

