U.S. troops reach Poland in anti-Russian aggression NATO exercises

10 hrs ago

U.S. troops have arrived in the small town of Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, as part of the largest armed military brigade deployed in Europe since the end of the Cold War. The U.S. troops, along with 53 track vehicles, including the M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, reached Poland after a three-day journey through Germany.

