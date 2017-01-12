U.S. Troops Arrive In Poland, But Wil...

U.S. Troops Arrive In Poland, But Will Trump Keep Them There?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, from Fort Carson, Colo., has begun moving into Poland as part of the biggest U.S. military deployment in Europe since the end of the Cold War. It's part of an Obama administration effort to deter perceived growing Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 22 hr James 1
Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe Thu WlodekKucharski 1
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC