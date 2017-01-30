U.S. 'Iron Soldiers' Stand Ready in Europe
Gen. Timothy M. Ray , said at the unit's consolidation and validation event here Jan. 30, 2017. Residents of Zagan, Poland, welcome American soldiers to their country during a ceremony at Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|15 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|18 hr
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Sun
|haha
|668
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Sun
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|Sun
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo...
|Jan 26
|Dredom
|2
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Jan 22
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC