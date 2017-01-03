Thai CPF continues expansion with a 49.5m SuperDrob stake
Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods has signed a preliminary deal to acquire a 33% stake in Polish poultry processor SuperDrob SA less than a fortnight after its big money Bellisio takeover. The investment will help finance a number of SuperDrob projects, including plans to build a new meat processing facility in Koluszki, central Poland.
