Sold industrial output up 2.3% y/y in December 2016
Sold industrial output grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year in December 2016, and fell by 4.3 percent month-on-month , statistics office GUS said in a statement. After eliminating seasonal factors, sold industrial production was 3.9 percent higher than in the corresponding month of 2015
