S&P lowers Poland's GDP forecast to 3...

S&P lowers Poland's GDP forecast to 3.2% in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Warsaw Business Journal

Ratings agency S&P has lowered its December GDP forecasts for Poland from 3.3 percent to 3.2 percent in 2017 and from 3.0 percent to 2.8 percent for 2016. In December, the agency maintained its long and short term rating for Poland at the "BBB plus/A-2" level and the long and short term rating for the This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Dec 25 Fuckthepolice 76
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,072

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC