Remembering Rolf Noskwith, the Jewish Cryptographer Who Helped Win WWII
The cryptographer Rolf Noskwith, who died on January 3 at age 97, proved that "The Imitation Game" could be followed by the hosiery game. As a key member of the team of mathematician Alan Turing, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Oscar-nominated film "The Imitation Game," Noskwith helped break German military codes to win World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Medieval Masterworks on View
|Dec 31
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|Dec 28
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Dec 25
|Fuckthepolice
|76
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|How Stable Are Democracies?
|Dec 21
|PolakPotrafi
|3
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Dec 20
|truethat
|73
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC