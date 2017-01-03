Remembering Rolf Noskwith, the Jewish Cryptographer Who Helped Win WWII

The cryptographer Rolf Noskwith, who died on January 3 at age 97, proved that "The Imitation Game" could be followed by the hosiery game. As a key member of the team of mathematician Alan Turing, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Oscar-nominated film "The Imitation Game," Noskwith helped break German military codes to win World War II.

