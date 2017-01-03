Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That E...

Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Values Require Europhobia? A: Simon Mol

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: VDARE

The conservative Law and Justice ruling party in Poland holds a now rare confluence of positions: pro-European Union and pro-European. It feels that the European Union should operate in the interests of Europeans, that European Values imply that Poles should be allowed to work in London, but not that Poland should be forced to take in massive numbers of non-Europeans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Dec 25 Fuckthepolice 76
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News How Stable Are Democracies? Dec 21 PolakPotrafi 3
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Dec 20 truethat 73
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,267

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC