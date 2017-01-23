Protesters who blocked Polish premier's car being questioned
WARSAW, Poland - Polish prosecutors have started questioning 21 anti-government protesters whose images have been posted by police over allegations they violated "legal order." The interior minister says that the suspects broke the law by blocking Prime Minister Beata Szydlo's car and disturbing the work of a state TV crew during the Dec. 16 protest outside parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|Sun
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Jan 21
|Roberttonello
|75
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Russian Revolution Was Fake History (Jul '12)
|Jan 19
|ROFL
|11
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Jan 16
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Jan 12
|WlodekKucharski
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC