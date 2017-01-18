Population Control Zealot To Speak At...

Population Control Zealot To Speak At The Vatican

13 hrs ago

Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Campus Misericordiae during World Youth Day in Brzegi near Krakow, Poland July 31, 2016. The Pontifical Academy Of Science invited Ehrlich, a Stanford professor famous for warning about the "population bomb," to host a seminar on the "Causes and Pathways of Biodiversity Losses" as part of a larger conference on potential environmental problems.

Poland

