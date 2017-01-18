Population Control Zealot To Speak At The Vatican
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Campus Misericordiae during World Youth Day in Brzegi near Krakow, Poland July 31, 2016. The Pontifical Academy Of Science invited Ehrlich, a Stanford professor famous for warning about the "population bomb," to host a seminar on the "Causes and Pathways of Biodiversity Losses" as part of a larger conference on potential environmental problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|7 hr
|James
|3
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Me Impressed
|7,992
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Jan 12
|WlodekKucharski
|1
|Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|33
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|Jan 5
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC