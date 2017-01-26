There are on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government protests. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:

Marcin Wolski, the director of the Polish national television station TVP2 , accused the local Jewish community of being behind recent protests by Polish citizens against the government during a live television interview. Hundreds of thousands of Poles have taken to the streets to protest against the ruling Law and Justice political party since it came to power 15 months ago.

