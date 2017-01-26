Polish students protest against populist government
Students protest in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Hundreds of students gathered Wednesday in Warsaw and other Polish cities to protest the country's populist and nationalist government, with a range of demands that includes better ties with the European Union and protecting the environment.
