Polish Ruling Party Prevails in Stand...

Polish Ruling Party Prevails in Standoff in Parliament

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Poland's conservative ruling party appeared to prevail Wednesday in an ongoing standoff in parliament as the Senate approved a budget that centrist opponents said was passed illegally. In an unprecedented political crisis, opposition lawmakers have occupied the plenary hall in the Sejm, the lower house of Poland's parliament, since Dec. 16. The main point of contention was a budget vote which two centrist opposition parties said was held illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe 4 hr WlodekKucharski 1
Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 33
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Jan 5 PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Dec 25 Fuckthepolice 76
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,505 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC