Polish Ruling Party Prevails in Standoff in Parliament
Poland's conservative ruling party appeared to prevail Wednesday in an ongoing standoff in parliament as the Senate approved a budget that centrist opponents said was passed illegally. In an unprecedented political crisis, opposition lawmakers have occupied the plenary hall in the Sejm, the lower house of Poland's parliament, since Dec. 16. The main point of contention was a budget vote which two centrist opposition parties said was held illegally.
