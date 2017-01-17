Polish police release protesters' photos, seeking identities

Poland's interior minister says the decision to post photos of some anti-government protesters shows there is "zero tolerance for breaches of the law," but opposition lawmakers see it as "political revenge" intended to intimidate government critics. Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was referring Thursday to the publication on the Warsaw police department's website of images of 21 people who took part in a Dec. 16 protest outside Poland's parliament.

