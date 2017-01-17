Polish police release protesters' photos, seeking identities
Poland's interior minister says the decision to post photos of some anti-government protesters shows there is "zero tolerance for breaches of the law," but opposition lawmakers see it as "political revenge" intended to intimidate government critics. Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was referring Thursday to the publication on the Warsaw police department's website of images of 21 people who took part in a Dec. 16 protest outside Poland's parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Russian Revolution Was Fake History (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|ROFL
|11
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|7 hr
|Frogface Kate
|4
|Do polish women like black american men? (Feb '12)
|Jan 16
|Carlito
|61
|'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes U...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Poland to become leading NATO member in Europe
|Jan 12
|WlodekKucharski
|1
|Loutish behavioour of Israeli fans towards Radw... (Feb '13)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC