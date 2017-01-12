Polish minister says Le Pen's vision ...

Polish minister says Le Pen's vision would mean 'law of the jungle'

Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said after meeting French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen her vision for Europe would mean "a return to the law of the jungle". Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski speaks during a news briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin in Kiev, Ukraine, September 13, 2016.

