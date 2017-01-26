Polish firms ink MoU with EDF ...

Polish power utilities PGE, Enea and Energa as well as PGNiG's cogeneration unit PGNiG Termika signed a memorandum of understanding with French EDF on negotiations concerning takeover of EDF's Polish assets, the firms said in market filings. "The Polish firms "signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EDF to conduct negotiations on a purchase of EDF's assets in Poland and a due diligence in this respect," the filings read.

