Polish firm updates Mi-24 for Senegal

1 hr ago Read more: Flight Global

Poland's Lodz-based WZL-1 has completed the modernisation of a Mil Mi-24V attack helicopter for the Senegal air force. The secondhand rotorcraft is understood to have been acquired from a former Soviet-era operator.

