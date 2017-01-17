Polish firm updates Mi-24 for Senegal
Poland's Lodz-based WZL-1 has completed the modernisation of a Mil Mi-24V attack helicopter for the Senegal air force. The secondhand rotorcraft is understood to have been acquired from a former Soviet-era operator.
