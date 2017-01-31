Polish fans buy Tom Hanks iconic 'toddler' car
Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought U.S. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks an iconic communist era "toddler" car after he shared a photograph of himself with the automobile on social media last year. It all started with a picture of Tom Hanks and the words which the actor posted on Twitter: "I got a new car! Hanx".
