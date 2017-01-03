Polish ex-president Komorowski hospit...

Polish ex-president Komorowski hospitalized in Warsaw

Poland's former President Bronislaw Komorowski was admitted Wednesday to a military hospital in the capital of Warsaw, Sputnik reported. A Polish radio station, Radio Zet, said initially he was hospitalized after complaining about severe headache, but the Military Institute of Medicine declined to confirm this.

Poland

