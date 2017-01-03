Polish ex-president Komorowski hospitalized in Warsaw
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Poland's former President Bronislaw Komorowski was admitted Wednesday to a military hospital in the capital of Warsaw, Sputnik reported. A Polish radio station, Radio Zet, said initially he was hospitalized after complaining about severe headache, but the Military Institute of Medicine declined to confirm this.
