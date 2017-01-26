Poland's WWII museum caught in political crosshairs
A man looks at a wagon on January 29, 2017 as part of the permanent exhibition of Museum of Second World War opened for two days ahead the official opening planned for the end of February in Gdansk, Poland. GDANSK, Poland - Poles on Sunday got their first - and possibly last - glimpse of a new Museum of the Second World War, a project slammed by Poland's right-wing government as underplaying the country's harrowing wartime fate.
