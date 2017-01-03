Poland's opposition resolute on blocking parliament in row with government

Poland's centrist opposition said on Tuesday it will maintain its near month-long blockade of parliament's main hall if the ruling party tries to launch a new session this week, deepening a standoff over media rights and the budget vote. The Civic Platform and the liberal Nowoczesna, Poland's largest opposition groups, began protesting against the ruling Law and Justice party's plan to curb media access to parliament by occupying the speakers' podium in mid-December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.