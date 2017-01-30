Poland's Museum of the Second World War finds itself caught in political crosshairs

Poles on Sunday got their first - and possibly last - glimpse of a new Museum of the Second World War, a project slammed by Poland's rightwing government as underplaying the country's harrowing wartime fate. Conceived by EU President Donald Tusk during his time as Polish prime minister, the museum offers a sweeping panorama of the war focused primarily on civilians who made up the majority of its victims.

