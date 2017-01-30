Poland's Museum of the Second World W...

Poland's Museum of the Second World War finds itself caught in political crosshairs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Poles on Sunday got their first - and possibly last - glimpse of a new Museum of the Second World War, a project slammed by Poland's rightwing government as underplaying the country's harrowing wartime fate. Conceived by EU President Donald Tusk during his time as Polish prime minister, the museum offers a sweeping panorama of the war focused primarily on civilians who made up the majority of its victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) 12 hr haha 668
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... 13 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... 13 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo... Jan 26 Dredom 2
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 22 SobieskiSavedEurope 8
Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13) Jan 21 Roberttonello 75
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,506 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC