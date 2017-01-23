Poland's foreign minister unde...
Poland's foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski has been heavily criticized by the opposition for publishing scans of internal document from 2008 on the previous government's foreign policy towards Russia and Ukraine. Opposition lawmakers said the publication was harmful to Poland's interests and that Waszczykowski should be dismissed.
