Poland's anti-government protest lead...

Poland's anti-government protest leader deals blow to opposition

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The leader of Poland's anti-government protest movement acknowledged on Thursday taking money from the organisation, dealing a blow to the parliamentary opposition, but he said the funds were for contract work he had carried out. Mateusz Kijowski , leader of KOD movement marches under giant flag as he takes part in an anti-government demonstration in Warsaw, Poland September 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... Thu PolakPotrafi 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Medieval Masterworks on View Dec 31 PolakPotrafi 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Dec 28 Smolensk PAYBACK 8
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Dec 25 Fuckthepolice 76
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
News How Stable Are Democracies? Dec 21 PolakPotrafi 3
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC