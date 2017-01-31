Poland: US Troops Fire Training Round...

Poland: US Troops Fire Training Rounds, Show Strength of NATO

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News Max

In Poland, U.S. troops fired tank rounds during training Monday as the country's officials praised the presence of Americans as a sign of NATO's strength. "The Iron Brigade" of the 4th Infantry Division arrived earlier this month in Poland with 87 tanks, 144 armored vehicles and 3,500 troops, NBC News reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland 19 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 22 hr truth 2
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) Sun haha 668
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Sun SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... Sun SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Poland lowers retirement age, amid economic slo... Jan 26 Dredom 2
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... Jan 22 SobieskiSavedEurope 8
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC